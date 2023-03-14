Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 240,622 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $65,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Shares of TJX traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.69. 388,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,455,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

