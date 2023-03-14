Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,527,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $102,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 838.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,472 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 256.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,128,000 after purchasing an additional 864,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.74. The stock had a trading volume of 198,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,997. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

