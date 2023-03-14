Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,952 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.12% of Chubb worth $89,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chubb by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Chubb by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Chubb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 32,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $36,970,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.36.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.30. The company had a trading volume of 239,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,582. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

