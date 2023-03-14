Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 67,840 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,840 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 0.8% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.19% of Progressive worth $130,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Progressive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Progressive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after acquiring an additional 518,665 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.62.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.56. 254,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,990. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.17 and a 200-day moving average of $129.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 118.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

