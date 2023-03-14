Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 1.6 %

GBLI opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $416.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.67 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

In related news, Director Gary Charles Tolman purchased 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,223,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,030.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.