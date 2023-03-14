Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Global Payments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 64.4% per year over the last three years. Global Payments has a payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Payments to earn $11.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $95.98 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.90.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Global Payments by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Global Payments by 46.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

