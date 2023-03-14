Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.
Global Water Resources Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $292.17 million, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
