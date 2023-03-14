Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 1,068.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,846 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. The company has a market cap of $695.74 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

