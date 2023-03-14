Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CATH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.94. 27,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,705. The firm has a market cap of $598.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $57.04.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

