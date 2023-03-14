Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Position Raised by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $374,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,317,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 5.2 %

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.

