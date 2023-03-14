Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Globalworth Real Estate Investments’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Globalworth Real Estate Investments Price Performance
LON:GWI opened at GBX 2.91 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.50. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.10 ($0.07). The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.87.
About Globalworth Real Estate Investments
