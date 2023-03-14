Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,739 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,625. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $113.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average is $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

