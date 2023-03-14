Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys 5,441 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. Medpace comprises about 1.4% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Medpace worth $23,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Medpace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $7.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.22. 131,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,411. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $241.48.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

