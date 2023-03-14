Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,012 shares during the quarter. Qualys makes up 1.7% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Qualys worth $27,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 142,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,268. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,689 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

