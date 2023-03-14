Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,328 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Rapid7 worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $118.25.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. Research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

