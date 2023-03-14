Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 28.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,398,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 21.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34,848 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $6,132,456.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,309,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,047,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,992 shares of company stock valued at $36,439,707 over the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paylocity Stock Up 2.6 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

Paylocity stock traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.83. 198,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,725. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.22. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.