Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESTC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 246,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,614. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading

