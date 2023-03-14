Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of HubSpot worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth $49,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.65.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS traded up $14.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.85. 279,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,734. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.94.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

