Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $15.22 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for 0.9% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $15,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $41,301,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,454,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,365,000 after buying an additional 518,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,961,000 after buying an additional 437,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $17,880,000.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $53.54. The company had a trading volume of 119,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

