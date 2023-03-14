Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.87% of Esquire Financial worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,745.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

NASDAQ ESQ traded up $3.70 on Tuesday, reaching $39.55. 18,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,341. The firm has a market cap of $322.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

