Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 13,878 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,536,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,878 shares during the quarter. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son accounts for approximately 5.0% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.05% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $82,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 492.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,540. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $38.31.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 37.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

