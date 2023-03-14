Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Cut to C$0.45

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

