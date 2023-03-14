Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables from C$60.00 to C$0.45 in a research note on Friday.

Greenlane Renewables Price Performance

GRNWF stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Greenlane Renewables has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.94.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

