GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 12000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

GreenSpace Brands Trading Up 100.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.

About GreenSpace Brands

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

