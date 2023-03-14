Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Stock Performance

LON GR1T opened at GBX 33 ($0.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Grit Real Estate Income Group has a 1 year low of GBX 27 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 36 ($0.44). The company has a market capitalization of £163.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,650.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.97.

About Grit Real Estate Income Group

Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

