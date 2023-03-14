Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Guess’ has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. Guess’ has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guess’ to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Guess’ Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of GES stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.27. 958,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

Institutional Trading of Guess’

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

