Guild of Guardians (GOG) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $22.07 million and approximately $543,141.32 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for $0.0761 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

