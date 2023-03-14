Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.45 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.87). 321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.87).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.31. The firm has a market cap of £43.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1,420.00 and a beta of 0.24.

About Gusbourne

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. The company has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

