H2O DAO Price Reaches $0.12 (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One H2O DAO token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, H2O DAO has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $27.39 million and approximately $296,893.18 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO’s launch date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

