Harvest Finance Market Cap Hits $24.15 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for about $35.46 or 0.00143299 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.15 million and $1.83 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

