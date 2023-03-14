Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 724.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 40,111 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HE opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 65.45%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

