Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 123,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haynes International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Haynes International

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 4,000 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,406. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,122 shares of company stock worth $2,362,995. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Haynes International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after acquiring an additional 113,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Haynes International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAYN traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 86,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.80. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $627.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

About Haynes International

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.