Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 123,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HAYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haynes International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.
Insider Transactions at Haynes International
In other news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 4,000 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,406. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,122 shares of company stock worth $2,362,995. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International
Haynes International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HAYN traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 86,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.80. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $627.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57.
Haynes International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.
About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
