HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.33.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Stock Performance

HCI Group stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.99. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $486.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.81.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 428.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.