Head-To-Head Analysis: Ouster (OUST) vs. Its Rivals

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ouster to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ouster and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $33.58 million -$93.98 million -1.33 Ouster Competitors $661.11 million $16.32 million 5.54

Profitability

Ouster’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ouster. Ouster is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Ouster and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -297.38% -52.75% -42.91% Ouster Competitors -203.41% -54.42% -30.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ouster and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 3 4 0 2.57 Ouster Competitors 57 152 267 4 2.45

Ouster presently has a consensus target price of $3.59, indicating a potential upside of 275.30%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 25.13%. Given Ouster’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Ouster has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ouster’s peers have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ouster peers beat Ouster on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

