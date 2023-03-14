Head-To-Head Analysis: Ouster (OUST) vs. Its Rivals

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ouster to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
28.8% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Ouster and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ouster
|$33.58 million
|-$93.98 million
|-1.33
|Ouster Competitors
|$661.11 million
|$16.32 million
|5.54
Profitability
This table compares Ouster and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ouster
|-297.38%
|-52.75%
|-42.91%
|Ouster Competitors
|-203.41%
|-54.42%
|-30.51%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Ouster and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ouster
|0
|3
|4
|0
|2.57
|Ouster Competitors
|57
|152
|267
|4
|2.45
Ouster presently has a consensus target price of $3.59, indicating a potential upside of 275.30%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 25.13%. Given Ouster’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than its peers.
Risk and Volatility
Ouster has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ouster’s peers have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Ouster peers beat Ouster on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
