Head to Head Review: CI&T (NYSE:CINT) vs. MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI&T and MicroAlgo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million 1.56 $24.39 million $0.18 27.78 MicroAlgo N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than MicroAlgo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% MicroAlgo N/A -2.37% 0.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares CI&T and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CI&T and MicroAlgo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI&T presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 130.00%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

Volatility and Risk

CI&T has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of MicroAlgo shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CI&T beats MicroAlgo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

