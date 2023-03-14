Head to Head Survey: Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) versus Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) and Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Harbor Diversified’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $894.44 million 1.30 $17.68 million $0.29 69.83 Harbor Diversified $185.95 million 0.49 $39.76 million N/A N/A

Harbor Diversified has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sun Country Airlines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Sun Country Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Harbor Diversified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines 1.98% 5.18% 1.73% Harbor Diversified N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sun Country Airlines and Harbor Diversified, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 2 7 0 2.78 Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus target price of $23.78, suggesting a potential upside of 17.42%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than Harbor Diversified.

Volatility and Risk

Sun Country Airlines has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Harbor Diversified on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Harbor Diversified

(Get Rating)

Harbor Diversified, Inc. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.