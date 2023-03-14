Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Up 34.7% in February

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Hello Pal International Stock Performance
Shares of Hello Pal International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 21,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Hello Pal International has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.30.
About Hello Pal International
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hello Pal International (HLLPF)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Hello Pal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Pal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.