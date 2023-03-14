Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Up 34.7% in February

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hello Pal International Stock Performance

Shares of Hello Pal International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 21,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Hello Pal International has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

Get Hello Pal International alerts:

About Hello Pal International

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Pal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Pal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.