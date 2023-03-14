Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Update

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the February 13th total of 226,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.
Hempfusion Wellness Price Performance
Hempfusion Wellness stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Hempfusion Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.
Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile
