Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Update

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the February 13th total of 226,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Hempfusion Wellness Price Performance

Hempfusion Wellness stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Hempfusion Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. It offers tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

