Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

HLF has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of HLF stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.13. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $34.78.

Insider Activity at Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sophie L’helias acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1,971.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 33,786 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

