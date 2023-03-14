Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on April 14th

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.2 %

HPE opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 799,621 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,761 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

