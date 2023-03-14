Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on April 14th

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.2 %
HPE opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 799,621 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,761 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
