HEXO (HEXO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $25.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.06 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 73.83% and a negative net margin of 586.30%. On average, analysts expect HEXO to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HEXO opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Separately, CIBC upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in HEXO by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 1,230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 369,794 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89,441 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

