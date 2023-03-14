HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0116 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. HI has a market cap of $32.19 million and approximately $407,636.89 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00029148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00034122 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00022023 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00216589 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,401.46 or 0.99996143 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01198221 USD and is down -5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $448,659.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

