HI Price Hits $0.0122 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $33.67 million and $421,825.69 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HI has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035084 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00021545 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004016 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00217650 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,797.88 or 1.00370243 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01200143 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $417,312.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

