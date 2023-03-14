Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $811.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.63. Hibbett has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $75.38.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 64.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 15.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.