Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) is Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 114.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Hibbett makes up 0.3% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hibbett by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Hibbett by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hibbett by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,295. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $826.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.63. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $75.38.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading

