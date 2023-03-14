High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in February

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PCF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,871. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

High Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.0604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About High Income Securities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in High Income Securities Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 864,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 128,815 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 582.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 149,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

