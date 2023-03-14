High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in February

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PCF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,871. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.
High Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.0604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
