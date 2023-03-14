Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.54.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

