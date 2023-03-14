Hive Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001585 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $190.95 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hive has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.28 or 0.00410509 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,913.21 or 0.27747674 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 484,903,546 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.