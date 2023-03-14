HLS Therapeutics (HLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

HLS Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

HLS stock traded up C$0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.16. 1,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.53. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$8.18 and a 1 year high of C$15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$296.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.84.

HLS Therapeutics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

