Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Hooker Furnishings has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Hooker Furnishings has a payout ratio of 48.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

HOFT traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. Hooker Furnishings has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.

